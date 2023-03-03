TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$14.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

