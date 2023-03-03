Cowen Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $17.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRBY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,121,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.