Barry Zwarenstein Sells 497 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1,013.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

