Stephens Trims VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price to $17.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.90% from the stock’s previous close.
VZIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.
VIZIO Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:VZIO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
