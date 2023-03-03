Stephens Trims VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price to $17.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 76.90% from the stock’s previous close.

VZIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

