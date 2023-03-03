Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

NYSE VLRS opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Natixis bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.