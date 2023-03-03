Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $62.56 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $65,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

