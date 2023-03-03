Electroneum Market Cap Reaches $42.80 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $42.80 million and $43,966.13 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000996 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00012158 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,940,639,338 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

