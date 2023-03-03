Ronald Silver Sells 2,929 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.28 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.