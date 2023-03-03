Dennis B. Maier Sells 2,330 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $30,150.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artivion Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:AORT opened at $13.86 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $562.16 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth about $29,987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Artivion by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 64,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artivion by 29.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 274,524 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Artivion Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

