Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

