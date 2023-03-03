Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 112,400 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 532.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

