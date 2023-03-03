Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLI. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 825.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 198,158 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,390,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 147,406 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

