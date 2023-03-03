Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 121,650 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,315,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,422,000 after buying an additional 495,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,582,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 956,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 0.7 %

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

