Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 135,000 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 77,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 339,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 392,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Articles

