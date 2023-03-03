Blink Charging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,366 call options on the company. This is an increase of 144% compared to the average volume of 7,936 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.
Blink Charging Trading Down 2.2 %
BLNK stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $533.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.11. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $29.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Blink Charging by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Blink Charging by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,902 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
