Blink Charging Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,366 call options on the company. This is an increase of 144% compared to the average volume of 7,936 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Blink Charging Trading Down 2.2 %

BLNK stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $533.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.11. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,371.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Blink Charging by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Blink Charging by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,902 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

