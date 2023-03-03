OneSpan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,677 call options on the company. This is an increase of 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 991 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 2,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

