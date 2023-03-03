OneSpan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,677 call options on the company. This is an increase of 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 991 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
OneSpan Price Performance
NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $19.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.
