Marqeta Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 86,760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,572% compared to the typical volume of 2,363 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $38,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

