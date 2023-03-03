Marqeta Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 14,772 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 525% compared to the typical volume of 2,363 put options.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.55 on Friday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $137,389,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 938.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after buying an additional 6,308,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

