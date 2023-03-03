Brokers Set Expectations for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $118.77. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $12,828,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

