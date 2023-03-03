Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,647 call options.
CarGurus Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of CARG stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $46.58.
Institutional Trading of CarGurus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CarGurus Company Profile
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
