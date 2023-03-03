Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$3.42

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.52.

Cronos Group Trading Down 2.4 %

TSE CRON opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 25.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$5.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.76.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

