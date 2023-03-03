Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Nordson Stock Up 0.7 %

NDSN stock opened at $220.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

