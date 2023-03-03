Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 62,288 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12,904% compared to the typical volume of 479 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon Stock Down 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.84 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

