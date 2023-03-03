HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Given New C$2.57 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HEXO Stock Performance

Shares of HEXO opened at C$2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.87. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$13.16.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

