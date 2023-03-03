Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

LUN stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.01.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

