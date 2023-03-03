Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Lifted by Oppenheimer

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

