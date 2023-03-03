FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Issued By DA Davidson

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alamo Group in a report released on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.11. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:ALG opened at $185.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.98. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.