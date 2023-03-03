Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.75

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 943046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

FOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cormark raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$875.99 million, a P/E ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

