JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOANN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.38. JOANN has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $13.55.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). JOANN had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $562.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

