Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,313 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco Company Profile

NYSE CCJ opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

