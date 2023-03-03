FY2023 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $111.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $96.00. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $125.49 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

Booking stock opened at $2,577.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,328.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,044.59. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,583.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

