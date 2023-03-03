Edison International Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

NYSE EIX opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Edison International by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Edison International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

