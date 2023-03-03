Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will earn ($1.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FULC opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,964,525.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,505,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 117,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.