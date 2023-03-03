Brokers Issue Forecasts for Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Icahn Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -117.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.9% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

