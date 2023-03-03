Analysts Offer Predictions for Nemaura Medical Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nemaura Medical in a report released on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Nemaura Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nemaura Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nemaura Medical in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NMRD stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.01. Nemaura Medical has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

