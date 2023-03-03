Brokers Offer Predictions for Block, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Block in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

SQ opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15, a PEG ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

