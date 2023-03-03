FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $13.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.69. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.45.

BMO stock opened at C$128.68 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.75. The stock has a market cap of C$90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.