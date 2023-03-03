Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of C$286.42 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.07.

TSE LUG opened at C$14.85 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,848,372.91. Insiders sold a total of 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,141 in the last three months. 63.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

