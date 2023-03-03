National Bank Financial Weighs in on Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report issued on Sunday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

TGB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.90 to C$3.30 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $509.96 million, a P/E ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

