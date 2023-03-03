Calian Group (CLNFF) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Calian Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Calian Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calian Group N/A N/A N/A Calian Group Competitors -2.82% -15.50% -0.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Calian Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calian Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Calian Group Competitors 742 3855 5981 104 2.51

This is a summary of recent ratings for Calian Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Calian Group presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.72%. As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Calian Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Calian Group is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Calian Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Calian Group pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 987.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Calian Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calian Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Calian Group N/A N/A 30.81 Calian Group Competitors $1.08 billion $74.12 million 969.04

Calian Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Calian Group. Calian Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Calian Group beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. The Health segment involves in provision of a host of healthcare services to Canadian customers and clinician services. The Learning segment includes instructor led, e-learning, in class, and simulation-based learning to primarily Canadian customers. The Information Technology segment consists of professional services and solutions for application-based infrastructure, and cyber security. The company was founded by Lawrence Robert O’Brien on September 27, 1982 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

