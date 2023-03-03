Reviewing Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ntt Docomo and Planet Labs PBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Docomo $44.42 billion 0.00 $5.91 billion N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.33 -$137.12 million ($0.73) -6.16

Ntt Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.1% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ntt Docomo and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Docomo N/A N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC -96.96% -27.36% -21.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ntt Docomo and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 1 3 0 2.75

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 91.11%.

Summary

Ntt Docomo beats Planet Labs PBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ntt Docomo

(Get Rating)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. Further, it provides optical-fiber broadband, satellite mobile communications, and international services; distributes video, music, and electronic books, etc.; and offers finance/payment services, online shopping service, other life-related services, etc. Additionally, the company engages in the mobile device protection service, commissioned development/sale, system maintenance businesses, etc. As of March 31, 2019, it had 78.45 million cellular subscriptions; and 70.15 million d POINT CLUB memberships. NTT DOCOMO, INC. has collaboration with Tohoku University to research on an artificial-intelligence technology to detect periodontal disease by photographing a person's gums with a smartphone. It also has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and KDDI Corporation for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.