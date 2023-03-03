Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Teradata stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,581 shares of company stock worth $964,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

