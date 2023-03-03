Financial Analysis: Kineta (KA) & The Competition

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) is one of 981 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kineta to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Kineta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Kineta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kineta has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kineta’s peers have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kineta 0 0 0 0 N/A Kineta Competitors 3939 14626 40878 691 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kineta and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.51%. Given Kineta’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kineta has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kineta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kineta -660.61% -263.34% -107.08% Kineta Competitors -3,335.25% -195.39% -36.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kineta and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kineta $8.04 million -$39.50 million -0.27 Kineta Competitors $1.86 billion $237.66 million -3.85

Kineta’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kineta. Kineta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kineta peers beat Kineta on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L. Magness in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

