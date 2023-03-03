HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Financial Analysis

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HCI Group and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCI Group $407.92 million 1.15 $1.86 million ($6.60) -8.12 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.30 -$8.51 million ($1.14) -2.34

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCI Group -12.20% -19.16% -3.51% FG Financial Group N/A -23.27% -5.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares HCI Group and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.7% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of HCI Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HCI Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HCI Group and FG Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCI Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCI Group currently has a consensus target price of $75.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.65%. Given HCI Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

HCI Group beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division. The Real Estate segment consists of commercial properties the firm owns for investment purposes or for use in its own operations. The Corporate and Others segment represents the activities of the holding companies, the information technology division, and other companies. The company was founded by Paresh Patel, Gregory Politis, and Martin A. Traber on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

