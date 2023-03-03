Head-To-Head Survey: PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) & Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Impala Platinum 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PolyMet Mining and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -8.44% -6.18% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Impala Platinum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.29) -9.07 Impala Platinum $7.79 billion 1.02 $2.11 billion N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining.

Summary

Impala Platinum beats PolyMet Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

