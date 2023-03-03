GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.31.

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $2,396,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GitLab by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of -0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

