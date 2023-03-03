Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAK. UBS Group lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Braskem by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Trading Up 3.0 %

About Braskem

NYSE:BAK opened at $7.85 on Friday. Braskem has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Recommended Stories

