Head to Head Review: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) versus DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DRDGOLD and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DRDGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.43%.

Profitability

This table compares DRDGOLD and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DRDGOLD and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DRDGOLD $336.84 million N/A $73.95 million N/A N/A Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

DRDGOLD beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

