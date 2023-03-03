Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target at $1,043.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,043.00.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($12.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.27) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.58) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.16) to GBX 975 ($11.77) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.89) to GBX 900 ($10.86) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

SEGRO Stock Down 2.4 %

SEGXF stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

