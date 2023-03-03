IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $215.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

